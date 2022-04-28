Russia Ukraine war, Germany increasingly on the defensive

There war in Ukraine it continues not only on the ground but also through diplomacy. The sudden decision made by Putin rocked the European Union. The Tsar has only one day’s notice closed the taps of the gas to Poland And Bulgaria and threatened to do the same with other states they won’t pay in rubles. On the EU front the reactions have been very different, the Italian foreign minister Di Maio challenged the Russia: “We we pay in Euros and the gas reaches us anyway “, but one of the key countries of the Alliance Born took another sensational decisionit is the Germany. The German energy company, Uniper, will pay Russian gas through a Russian bank and no longer through a bank based in Europe. This was reported by the newspaper Rheinische Post. “Our plan is to make our payments in euros on a account in Russia“, the newspaper said, quoting a spokesperson for the company. Although Russia has requested payments in rubles for its gas, the payment system it has proposed involves the use of accounts at Gazprombankwhich would convert i payments carried out in EUR or dollars in rubles.

This offers a room for maneuver that some countries may try to use to continue buying the Russian gas without running into the system Western sanctions. The government of Kievmeanwhile, it considers with concern the increase in Russian activities, defined “provocations“in Transnistriathe pro-Russian region of Moldovawhich could open a new front in southwestern Ukraine. As the adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podoliak, said on Ukrainian TV, “We have always considered Transnistria as a springboard from which there may be gods risks for us, for the regions of Odessa And Vinnytsia“According to Podoliak, the increase in military activity in that region is one provocation for Ukraine.

