Television | Lego building program tasks may take 15 hours – We found out if you can eat and other important questions in the filming

Lego Masters Finland will culminate in the final period on Thursday. The competition has raised a wide range of questions in home audiences. They are answered by Jenny Nyroos, the producer in charge of Endemol Shine, which now produced the program.

The lego tasks of the competition last a maximum of 15 hours. Are they built in one pipe?

“Competitors are allowed to take breaks. It’s good for creativity too. There are minors involved, and they are subject to certain working time laws, and of course the filming team has to take breaks. The program is filmed on weekdays during the day. ”

Do competitors get paid?

“Competitors will not be paid a fee for participating in the program, but will be reimbursed on a case-by-case basis for certain costs that may result from participating.”

Three pairs compete in the finals: Nelly and Hanna …

… Ville and Peter …

and Julius and Tino.

Are competitors allowed to eat during missions?

“Yes, they do. During the lunch break, the clock is stopped. Competitors will also have snacks available at all times that they can eat during the task, but then the clock will not stop. You can also go to the toilet or get some coffee, but even then the clock is running all the time. ”

Do competitors sleep between tasks or do they always run out at night?

“Long assignments may not be completed in the same day. Then the clock is stopped, the competitors go to sleep and return the next day to continue. ”

Who sorts the blocks after the task?

“We have our own seven-person legot team in charge of sorting the blocks. The team is also responsible for making sure there are enough pieces available. We have a lot of blocks that don’t show up in the studio, they’re in a so-called lego room. The group is led by a Dane with the title of Lego Certified Professional Caspar Bennedsen. He knows roughly how many blocks are needed for certain tasks. ”

What is a Lego Certified Professional?

“The profession of a Lego Certified Professional is Lego competence. They make legos custom-made around the world, and they also do the special constructions shown in the programs. There are a total of twenty of them in the world. In addition to Bennedsen, we have had a Frenchman Georg Schmitt. “

Are blocks cleaned of dust and hair, for example?

“The blocks are not cleaned separately, but since the program was made in Korona time, handpieces, for example, have been available.”

Can some blocks run out in the middle?

“There are more than three million blocks in use, but in theory, for example, a certain special block or figure could run out if, for some reason, a competitor wanted exactly that many pieces. There are enough ordinary building blocks. ”

What happens to the structures after the task?

“Once the works have been judged, pictures are taken, and then the legend unloads the works and sorts the blocks.”

Who invented and selected the tasks to be seen in the program?

“Lego Certified Professional and Lego team have been involved in doing, training and testing tasks to know how much time is needed for a particular task, for example. Some of the tasks have been seen in productions in other countries as well, while others are designed specifically for that country, such as the Moomin task. The authors of the program will ultimately decide which tasks will be selected. There has to be versatility in the tasks: it’s fun, special, demanding, short-lived and longer. ”

The Moomin tasks for the seventh period had been prepared exclusively for the Finnish competition. Pictured is Hanna and Nelly's view of the Moomin-themed diorama.

In the semi-finals, the task was to build the headquarters of Superpahis. This is how Ville and Peter saw it.

Which judge, Esa Nousiainen, is her husband?

“Esa works at Lego Group as a creative lead. He has studied industrial design at the Lahti Design Institute and worked at Nokia as a designer. He has worked for Lego Group since 2016. Blocks designed by Esa include Star Wars, Lego Mario and Lego City packages. Today, he is the creative director of the Lego Collectable Minifigures project. He has also designed two sets for sale in stores. ”

Are the evaluations of the tasks based only on Nousiainen’s decisions?

“Yes, they are Esa’s decisions. He has the best expertise and understands the complexity of the tasks and sees the whole construction process from start to finish. ”

The Lego Masters Finland competition is hosted by Jaakko Saariluoma (left). Esa Nousiainen is the sole judge.

Are the relegation of competitors based on a purely criticized task or success in the competition as a whole?

“The premise is that that task is decisive. That is, in principle, you always have to succeed. It has now been a terribly even group, but towards the end of the competition, that tip has clearly been honed. ”

How do master builders differ from us ordinary lego engineers?

“Perhaps pro-builders are emphasizing the use of technology logos and engines. They are also quick to build. ”

Can competitors use aids?

“Competitors are only allowed to use a lego tool and a small hammer.”

Is the team spirit really as good as it looks in the program?

“Yes it is. I understand that they have a joint final audience planned, and they have seen the crowd anyway. ”

How many competitors applied for the program?

“There were a lot of applicants, although this is not a program that would apply to hundreds and hundreds of competitors. After the application period, a two-day Casting event was held, where we got to see how the applicants build and what they achieved in a certain time. ”

Why were these competitors selected?

“Of course, a and o are good enough construction skills. The big part is also in being able to tell a story. The competitors combined imagination and creativity. ”

Have you tried to cheat in the competition?

“No. The cameras shoot all the time, so I would get caught up in the shooting. ”

Has the competition had to utter the familiar prohibitions in families with children “do not take off with your teeth” and “not in your mouth”?

“It simply came to our notice then. The Lego tool has been enough. ”

