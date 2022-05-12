Although Ecuador qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with authority, its presence in the World Cup could be left in suspense if Fifa agrees to Chile’s claims, which presented alleged evidence that the player Byron Castillo was born in Colombia and was not eligible to play.

The entity that manages world football studies the case and that could change the standings of the tie. Castillo featured in eight of the 18 matches on Ecuador’s route to the World Cup.

“As recently confirmed by FIFA, the Chilean Football Federation has filed a complaint with the FIFA Disciplinary Commission, in which it presents various allegations about the possible falsification of the documents that grant Ecuadorian nationality to the player Byron David Castillo Segura. , as well as the possible breach of said footballer of the call criteria to participate with the national team of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) in eight qualifying matches, corresponding to the preliminary phase of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 ” reported the entity.

“Given the foregoing, Fifa has decided to open disciplinary proceedings in relation to the possible breach by Byron David Castillo Segura of the call criteria for the indicated matches. In this context, the FEF and the Peruvian Football Federation have been invited to present their positions before the Fifa Disciplinary Commission,” the statement added.

The history of Bolivia with Nelson Cabrera

One of the actions that Fifa could take in this case is to consider Ecuador lost all the matches in which Castillo acted. There is a precedent for that: the punishment of Bolivia in the qualifying round for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The selection of that country included defender Nelson David Cabrera, who was born in Paraguay, in two games of those qualifiers. Cabrera did not meet the requirements to be summoned and that cost Bolivia the defeat in the two games in which he played, against Chile and Peru.

Precisely, it was the Federation of Chile that presented the claim about Cabrera. However, the issue turned out to be a double-edged sword: while the Chileans, who had tied 0-0, won two more points, Peru, who had lost 2-0 in La Paz, got three more points on the table and stayed with the quota to playoff, by goal difference. They eventually qualified by defeating New Zealand in the playoffs.

The games in which Byron Castillo was

Castillo played in eight games of the tie. Of them, Ecuador won four: 1-0 against Paraguay, 3-0 against Bolivia, 1-0 against Venezuela and 0-2 against Chile. He tied two others: 0-0 with Chile and 1-1 with Argentina. And they lost two: 1-0 with Uruguay and 3-1 with Paraguay.

If Fifa decides to give up the matches, the tie table would have a drastic change. Ecuador would fall to last place, with only 12 points. And the team that would enter the direct qualification zone for the World Cup is Chile, who would be fourth with 24 points. Peru would remain in the playoffs, with 24, but with a worse goal difference.

Colombia would not have any change in the standings. Castillo did not play in either of the two games, neither in the 6-1 in Quito, which cost Carlos Queiroz his job, nor in the 0-0 in Barranquilla, when Reinaldo Rueda was on the Colombian bench.

