Telegram launched the first update of this 2025, it is a new verification method for accounts of public figures and organizationssearch filters for messages and new collectible gifts. According to the official statement, this feature aims to encourage transparency: “Official third-party services can now assign additional verification icons to user accounts and chats,” in order to prevent scams and reduce misinformation. on-line.

From now on, the verified profiles will be marked with a “small logo” in front of the usernamewhich will be assigned solely by the platform and will carry a clear indication issued by the “external verifiers”; These will be bots that will check profiles and chats among long lists. In this way, Telegram will streamline account authentication processes, so that users only interact with official sources of information.

Account verification is not the only new feature. As expected, the first update of the year comes accompanied by new collectible gifts, which have “special attributes” and can be transferred to other users or auctioned in the marketplaces from NTF. A gift for lovers of digital collectibles. Telegram also thought about pragmatic users, with the introduction of filters that allow you to refine search results between conversationsshowing messages “only from private chats or channels.” In short, the platform started 2025 on the right foot, so we can expect quite a few updates throughout the year.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.