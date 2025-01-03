Gayá and Foulquier have given Lucas Vázquez a photograph of the ‘senyera’ loaned by the white club on the Mestalla grass in Che’s match against Betis

Two months after the Dana on October 29 devastated the Valencian coast and killed 224 people, in addition to leaving three missing, the municipalities affected by the storm are still trying to gradually regain normality. Among the small steps towards that goal, the capital hosts this Friday Valencia’s delayed match against Real Madrid, in which the club has appreciated the help provided by the whites after the disaster.

In the run-up to the meeting, José Luis Gayà and Dimitri Foulquier handed over to Lucas Vázquez a painting with the photograph of the match against Real Betis in which the ‘senyera’ of the Valencian Community, loaned by the white club, stands out on the grass after using it in their tribute during the UEFA Champions League match against AC Milan.

«Valencia CF wishes thank the sensitivity of Real Madrid CF with this difficult situation and the flexibility so that the date of the match being played today could be changed,” explains the Che team in a statement.

The white club one million euros to help the numerous families “in a critical situation” after the passage of the Dana, as announced on October 31. In addition, the Real Madrid Foundation and the Red Cross launched a fundraising campaign aimed at supporting those affected by the storm.