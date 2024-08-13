Chihuahua.- The plenary session of the State Congress elected Priscilla Soto Jimenezas a judge of the State Court of Administrative Justice (TILE)so with the above the State Congress complies with the call issued, since minutes before it elected Luis Eduardo Naranjo Espinoza.

With 22 votes in favor and 9 invalid votes, the vote favored the candidate who obtained the highest score in the process that consisted of a curriculum analysis and an interview, to assess the suitability to fill the position.

Both judges took the oath before the Plenary of the Legislative Branch, as established by the legal protocol to provide certainty and legality to the process.