Almost five months after the end of ‘Deluxe’ on Fridays, Telecinco returns to occupy that night with a heartfelt program as an alternative to ‘La Voz’ on Antena 3. The network opted for the new season to broadcast films, including great premiere blockbusters from the Disney factory, with the aim of reaching a broader and family audience in a prime time accustomed to gossip and comics from the ‘Sálvame’ universe.

However, Mediaset’s attempts to reach another type of viewer did not fully materialize and now, once again, it returns to pink information to regain its most loyal followers.

It will do so, however, with a format far removed from the controversial ‘Deluxe’ and recovering the classic essence of the heartfelt program. Telecinco has already begun to promote ‘Friday!’, presented by journalists Santi Acosta and Beatriz Archidona. According to the information provided by Mediaset, the new bet will have “a great exclusive every week” and will address “the issues that will mark the agenda of the social chronicle, with a team of five exclusive collaborators.”

The format, produced in collaboration with Mandarina Productions, will also have “a weekly interview with the most sought-after characters in the world of the heart,” highlights the network, and will be “a space for nostalgia, with actors from classic series and films, legendary singers and unforgettable names from the world of entertainment” and will be released “soon.”

The mythical ‘Salsa Rosa’



In this way, the communication group also recovers Santi Acosta, the presenter of the legendary ‘Salsa Rosa’, a space that Telecinco broadcast between 2002 and 2006 on Saturday nights. In it, five collaborators and journalists, such as Lydia Lozano, Pepe Calabuig or Ángela Portero, interviewed a popular person every week and analyzed the current events of the social chronicle.

That space was the audience leader and exceeded 25% screen share, having its records coinciding with the ‘Malaya case’. Acosta also presented ‘Sábado Dolce Vita’ and ‘Enemigos intimates’ on the network. In April of this year, he also hosted a special about Ana García Obregón and her granddaughter, which obtained a 9.1% audience share.

In the case of Archidona, the presenter faces her first format in ‘prime time’ after finding a place as a regular substitute for Ana Rosa Quintana. The journalist hosts ‘TardeAR’ on Fridays, in the absence of her boss, and she has already relieved her during the summer vacations in the mornings of Telecinco. In this way, the network rewards one of its most promising faces and opts for a relatively new face for this project.