President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva this Friday appointed Afrânio Vilela, Teodoro Silva Santos and Daniela Teixeira as ministers of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

The nominations were published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union this Friday. The Senate had approved the nominations of the three to the STJ on October 25th.

Daniela Teixeira is a lawyer, while Teodoro Silva Santos and Afrânio Vilela are judges. The first, from the Ceará Court of Justice, and the second, from Minas Gerais.



