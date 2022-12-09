BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released a new trailer for TEKKEN 8currently under development for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S And pc. Thanks to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, not only will we be able to preview some gameplay moments but we will be able to take a look at some of the iconic characters featured on the roster of the eighth chapter.

The game will mark the return of Jun Kazamamother of Jin whose last canonical appearance dates to TEKKEN 2 while it is available among the playable characters of the non-canon TEKKEN TAG TOURNAMENT 2. The video also confirms the return of:

Kazuya

Jin

Paul

King

Law

Lars

Jack-8

Waiting to find out more, we leave you now with the Story & Gameplay Trailer dedicated to TEKKEN 8wishing you a good vision as always.

TEKKEN 8 – Story & Gameplay Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment