The Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) conduct aimed fire at Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced on Friday, December 9, by the mayor of the city Ivan Prikhodko.

“Due to the shelling of the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka from the positions of the VFU, a house was damaged at the address: st. Nansen, 7 (direct hit of an enemy shell on the roof). No casualties,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On the same day, the information was confirmed by the representation of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes in Kyiv (JCCC). According to the agency, four shells of 152 mm caliber were fired in the direction of Horlivka.

Earlier, on December 7, Prikhodko reported a fire in a warehouse with sulfur after the shelling of the Stirol chemical plant in the city by militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There was no threat to the life and health of residents, however, it was recommended not to open the windows until the pungent smell disappeared.

Ukrainian militants have been conducting massive shelling of the territory of the DPR for several days in a row. Under attack, in particular, the central regions of Donetsk, Gorlovka, as well as other settlements.

The special military operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made after the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

