BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment shares a new trailer for TEKKEN 8 which officially announces the presence of Hwoarang within the game roster. With a completely new look compared to the one seen in the seventh chapter (which is very reminiscent of that of his master Baek), the sample of Taekwondo debuted in the third episode is ready to amaze us with his incredible flying kick combos.

TEKKEN 8 is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and it doesn’t have a launch window yet. Let’s enjoy the trailer dedicated to Hwoarang below.

TEKKEN 8 – Hwoarang Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu