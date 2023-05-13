Russian attack | Russia seems to have shot down its own in the Bryansk region

According to unconfirmed information, as many as four Russian aircraft have fallen in the Bryansk region on Saturday.

Russian air defense seems to have shot down its own helicopter and possibly a fighter jet on Saturday near the Ukrainian border but on the Russian side.

Based on unconfirmed information, as many as four aircraft have fallen in the Bryansk region: two Mi-8 helicopters and Sukhoi 34 and Sukhoi 35 fighters.

Losing four aircraft in one day would be a bad blow for Russia.

Russian news agency Tass reported at 12:49 that one helicopter had fallen and at 2:04 p.m. that one Suhoi 34 fighter had fallen.

It has only been officially confirmed that the helicopter fell and that the cause was an engine failure.

In social spread in the media based on the videos the helicopter is hit by a projectile in the air and then explodes.

“It’s hard to say anything for sure from the videos, except that the helicopter takes a hit and falls,” says HS’s fact checker John Helin.

The place where the helicopter fell is said to be Klintsy, which is about 50 kilometers from the border between Russia and Ukraine. According to Helin, the distance from the border suggests that Russian anti-aircraft is the most likely gunner.

“In theory, it could also be a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile, because the video only shows the explosion, and then it drops. But that’s how deep it is [Venäjän puolella] it seems unlikely,” says Helin.

Correction 13.5. at 4:12 p.m. The caption said that the remains of the Mi-8 helicopter were burning, but it was the remains of the Su-34 aircraft.

The news is updated.