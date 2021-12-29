Efesé has not escaped having in its ranks positive for coronavirus. Yesterday the club reported two positives among its players in the 62 tests carried out by the Benipila entity. They are Tejera and Clavería.

Both players were not present at the return to work on the pitch that Luis Carrión’s team carried out yesterday at the Pinatar Arena facilities. “Both players are in good health and isolating,” said the statement issued by Efesé at noon.

On Monday, the bulk of the club’s squad, coaching staff and employees underwent antigen testing first. Once the positives were detected, the two players then had to perform a PCR which confirmed the result. Thus, yesterday Cartagena executed the LaLiga protocol and informed the Santiago authorities.

With which, both Sergio Tejera and Pablo Clavería will not be at Los Juegos del Mediterráneo on Sunday, where the Albinegros face Almería at 2:00 p.m. In fact, Tejera was already going to miss that match. The Barcelona player accumulates five yellow cards and had to serve a penalty. The participation of the two midfielders in the cup match against Valencia, on January 5, is up in the air. If another test says they are negative, they could join the group in a few days. The rest of the squad worked yesterday in San Pedro del Pinatar with the normality that the situation demands. Masks returned, personalized water bottles and the image of players who arrived after moving from home was repeated. Up to four changing rooms used the albinegro set: two for the footballers, another for the coaching staff and a room for massages. Thus returned some measures that were not lacking.

Outbreak in LaLiga Smartbank



In this way, Efesé joins a very long list of teams that have seen how the virus has crept into the locker room this Christmas season. The number of infections continues to rise and football has been flooded by figures that prevent it from achieving the long-awaited normality.

At the moment there are eighteen, of the twenty-two teams that make up the Second Division, the teams that have reported cases of Covid among their employees.

Only Almería, the next opponent of Efesé, Leganés, Alcorcón and Fuenlabrada have not published, at the end of this edition, if any of their players suffers from the disease. The rest have had to deal with the situation.

Mirandés is the team with the most cases active at this time: a total of 19. Paco Jemez’s Ibiza, a former Albinegro technician who was promoted to Second in 2009, accumulates a total of 17 employees in quarantine. In El Plantío de Burgos they also have many troops at home: a total of 13, including the coach, Julián Calero. Sporting de Gijón also has David Gallego, its coach, confined. In total, in the Molinón there are also 13 people who must rest.

There are already eighteen, of the twenty-two teams that make up LaLiga Smartbank, those that have the virus in the locker room



The data has also skyrocketed in Malaga, which goes from having six cases to twelve. For its part, Oviedo reaches eight, one more than Sanse, a subsidiary of the Real Sociedad.

Eibar has six players in quarantine, the same as Ponferradina, which yesterday added three more cases. In the Unión Deportiva Las Palmas there have been five players who have been affected. Girona, which already saw how it had to deal with the virus in mid-December, now has five cases. A curious case is that of Lugo, which goes from more than thirty infected to five.

For its part, Valladolid is another of the clubs that saw the numbers in their booth increase: from one to three. Huesca, the next team that visits Cartagonova on January 8 (4:00 p.m.) also has three positives, such as Amorebieta and Tenerife. Finally, Zaragoza is the team that is having the least problems these hectic days. Only one case has the hand box.

Finally, and returning to Almería, in the Indálico team, which will report if it has a positive case today, they are also pending if Umar Sadiq can be against Cartagena. His participation in Sunday’s clash is not ruled out. Yesterday, FIFA allowed the LaLiga players to join their national teams a few days later to play the Africa Cup. Thus, Almería’s top scorer could be against Carrión’s.