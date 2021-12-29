Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will feature the most prominent characters from the famous magic franchise, including the three protagonists Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. The 20-year anniversary since the premiere of the first ‘boy who lived’ movie has also brought shows like the Hogwarts: tournament of houses trivia contest. In addition, there will be the next premiere of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

In that sense, the platform Twitter has enabled 14 emojis that appear with the use of certain hashtags. Here we show you how you can use them so that you do not miss any detail of the long-awaited reunion.

YOU CAN SEE: The Batman trailer features previously unreleased footage of Catwoman and the Riddler

Harry Potter 20th anniversary: ​​return to Hogwarts will bring together the three protagonists of the famous saga. Photo: HBO Max

Harry Potter 20th anniversary: ​​return to Hogwarts trailer

The meeting of the Harry Potter cast has been one of the most requested moments by the Potterheads, fans of the saga who have been requesting a special of this type for years with all the protagonists of the Warner Bros. franchise.

Emojis about Harry Potter on Twitter

To celebrate the arrival of the 20th anniversary of the most successful saga of magic, the social network has enabled several emojis referring to the world of Harry Potter. Here is the list of hashtags that you can use to enable all 14 emojis.

Twitter emojis enabled by the special Harry Potter 20 anniversary: ​​return to Hogwarts. Photo: Twitter capture

When and where will Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts be seen?

The Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts special will be available on HBO Max starting January 1.