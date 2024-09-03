Tablets are expensive, as we know, this is nothing new; however, it would seem that TECLAST is being “generous”, given that until recently it had left a mini PC on offer, while now has decided to delight people with a tablet at a bargain price: Teclast P30.

If you need a tablet for your kids for school, or even just a tablet for yourself for work, the Teclast P30 could really be the answer.

Teclast P30, excellent tablet on offer on Amazon

The tablet is usually used as a “replacement” to the computer or if the latter is too cumbersome and complicated for the end user; the tablet in question, having an Android operating system It is definitely suitable for the end user who doesn’t want to bother with too much configuration.

Currently Teclast P30 on Amazon it costs €114, a good 21% discount; not bad if you consider that this tablet has a whopping 10GB of RAM (and for this price they are literally a gift, although they start at 4GB but can be expanded up to 10GB), with a size of 10.1″.

It is certainly an opportunity not to be missed. if you want a functional and immediate device.

Technical specifications

The tablet Teclast P30 It is a budget device with some interesting features. Here are the main technical specifications and its peculiarities:

Technical Specifications

The Teclast P30 tablet has very interesting technical features:

Screen : Equipped with a fully laminated TDDI display with a high-definition resolution of 1280×800, the P30 tablet delivers vivid and sharp images, enhancing your visual experience.

: Equipped with a fully laminated TDDI display with a high-definition resolution of 1280×800, the P30 tablet delivers vivid and sharp images, enhancing your visual experience. Processor : Unisoc T606 CPU, this processor delivers robust performance for seamless multitasking and smooth operation, outperforming previous models in efficiency.

: Unisoc T606 CPU, this processor delivers robust performance for seamless multitasking and smooth operation, outperforming previous models in efficiency. RAM : 4 GB (expandable up to 10 GB)

: 4 GB (expandable up to 10 GB) Internal Memory : Equipped with up to 10GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of fast storage, expandable up to 1TB with a Micro SD card, the P30 tablet offers plenty of space for all your needs.

: Equipped with up to 10GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of fast storage, expandable up to 1TB with a Micro SD card, the P30 tablet offers plenty of space for all your needs. Operating System : Running Android 14, the P30 tablet offers landscape-optimized parallel viewing, a convenient taskbar for efficient multitasking, and robust parental control options for safe usage.

: Running Android 14, the P30 tablet offers landscape-optimized parallel viewing, a convenient taskbar for efficient multitasking, and robust parental control options for safe usage. Main Camera : 5 MP

: 5 MP Secondary Camera : 2 MP

: 2 MP Drums : 6000mAh

: 6000mAh Connectivity : Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Doors : USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio port, microSD card reader

: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio port, microSD card reader Weight: 444 grams

Peculiarities of the tablet

Here are some of the features of the Teclast P30 tablet:

Powerful performance : Powered by the Unisoc T606 processor, the P30 delivers robust performance for seamless multitasking, which is not bad at all for the price.

: Powered by the Unisoc T606 processor, the P30 delivers robust performance for seamless multitasking, which is not bad at all for the price. Elegant design The tablet is adorned with an azure blue body, which offers an elegant look and a robust build quality (it may not be as durable as the good old Nokia 3310, but it does a good job for a tablet…).

The tablet is adorned with an azure blue body, which offers an elegant look and a robust build quality (it may not be as durable as the good old Nokia 3310, but it does a good job for a tablet…). Optimized operating system : This is by no means a given, that is, that the operating system is well “integrated” with the hardware (optimized, so to speak); equipped with Android 14, the P30 offers an optimized parallel display, a convenient taskbar for multitasking, and solid parental control options.

: This is by no means a given, that is, that the operating system is well “integrated” with the hardware (optimized, so to speak); equipped with Android 14, the P30 offers an optimized parallel display, a convenient taskbar for multitasking, and solid parental control options. Extraordinary visuals : Fully laminated TDDI display with 1280×800 resolution ensures vivid and sharp images.

: Fully laminated TDDI display with 1280×800 resolution ensures vivid and sharp images. Large storage space Equipped with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM (expandable up to 10GB of RAM) and 64GB of storage space expandable up to 1TB with a Micro SD card, it could also be a good home server if you wanted.

Equipped with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM (expandable up to 10GB of RAM) and 64GB of storage space expandable up to 1TB with a Micro SD card, it could also be a good home server if you wanted. Global connectivity: Supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, providing reliable wireless connectivity.

Conclusion

If you have few demands and don’t want to install Genshin Impact or other full-sized games on the Teclast P30 (which I strongly advise against doing), I would say it’s the device for you.