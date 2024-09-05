The Amazon accounts for the largest share of fires, with 49.2%; the country had its worst August in 14 years and began September with 17,976 fires

Brazil records 5,724 fire outbreaks this Thursday (September 5, 2024), according to consolidated data from the BDQueimadas system. Inpe (National Institute for Space Research). The Amazon accounts for the largest share of occurrences, with 2,819 – or 49.2%.

The state of Pará had the highest number of fires, with 1,975 outbreaks recorded in 24 hours. It is followed by Mato Grosso (1,393) and Tocantins (522). The country recorded 17,976 outbreaks of fires from September 1 to 5.

In addition to the Amazon, Cerrado, Atlantic Forest, Caatinga and Pantanal recorded the incidence of fires. Brasília, for example, recorded 20 occurrences. Cerrado had the 2nd highest number, with 2,238 outbreaks.

Brazil ended August 2024 with the worst number of fires in 14 years. There were 68,635 occurrences – the 5th highest in the historical series, which began in 1998. It was an increase of 144% compared to the same period in 2023.

The country is experiencing a historic drought, with the worst dry spell in 44 years, according to Cemaden (National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters), linked to MCTI (Ministry of Science and Technology).

Understand the causes:

The drought and dry spells that affect most municipalities are common in the Brazilian winter. The season began in June and continues until the end of September. However, the intensity of the droughts this year is atypical. There are two factors that have the greatest impact on the scenario:

strong heat waves – there have been 6 since the start of the season, according to the Cemaden (National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters). On the other hand, there were only 4 cold waves;

– there have been 6 since the start of the season, according to the Cemaden (National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters). On the other hand, there were only 4 cold waves; anticipation of drought – In some regions of Brazil, the dry season began before winter. In the Amazon, for example, the drought intensified almost 1 month earlier than expected, at the beginning of June.

DROUGHT IN THE AMAZON

In the Amazon region, drought is taking on worrying forms. Amazonian municipalities are facing about a year of drought. This is the longest drought ever recorded. There are 3 main causes: