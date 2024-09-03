The 2024/25 Formula E calendar is constantly changing as it looks for new venues. The latest news is that when the race takes place in Saudi Arabia in February next year, it will no longer be hosted at the classic Diriyah track, home to the ePrix since 2018, but on a shortened version of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the same track used for Formula 1 races.

The double-header is scheduled for 14-15 February 2025 and remains unchanged from what was previously announced, although the Season 11 calendar still needs to be ratified by the FIA ​​World Motor Sport Council in October, although this is a formality.

In fact, only the venue of the ePrix will change, given that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sports has approved the use of the structure by the electric championship, which until this year had raced on a dedicated track in Diriyah, even before Formula 1 debuted in the Arab country in 2021.

Jeddah Circuit Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

However, from next year the two categories will share the same circuit, although a shorter version will be used for the Formula E stage, as already happened this year for the Chinese E-Prix. In Shanghai, in fact, a layout was designed for the fully electric cars that included cutting out part of the second and third sectors, re-entering directly onto the main straight at the end of the sequence of fast corners.

A Formula E spokesperson said: “This move follows six successful seasons of racing in Diriyah, and marks an exciting new chapter in Formula E’s history following its inaugural race in Saudi Arabia in Season 5. The move to Jeddah reflects Formula E’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s vision for the future of the sport in the Kingdom.”

“The Jeddah E-Prix will offer an exhilarating racing experience on a modified layout of the fast and flowing Corniche street circuit, contributing to the growth of motorsports in the region. With the breathtaking backdrop of the Red Sea, the 2025 Jeddah E-Prix promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans and drivers alike.” Realistically, like Diriyah, the Jeddah round will also be held at night.

Night view of Jeddah Corniche circuit Photo by: Erik Junius

The street circuit is among the fastest on the Formula 1 calendar, but the layout of the shortened version has not yet been officially revealed by either Formula E or the FIA. To create a connecting section between the two sides of the track, it will probably be necessary to artificially create a curve between the first and second sectors, given that in the last part of the track there is an artificial lake and the pit area: it should not be difficult, however, to create a meeting point to shorten the track.

The only other date on the calendar that has not yet been confirmed is the one scheduled for March 8, which was thought to be in Chiang Mai, Thailand. In fact, plans had already been submitted, as well as the track layout, but a recent change in the country’s government has put on hold the plans not only for the Formula E race, but also for a possible Formula 1 Grand Prix. As a result, the organizers of the electric championship are trying to find an alternative.