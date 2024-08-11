The selection of USA won gold this Sunday in the women’s Olympic basketball tournament of the Paris 2024 Games after beating the host country, France, in a close and exciting match that was decided by a single point (66-67), and which meant the tenth title for the North Americans, who not only captured their eighth consecutive gold, but also secured their country’s first final place in the medal table.

The victories of Jennifer Valente in the track cycling omnium and the women’s basketball team have allowed the United States to finish at the top of the medal table at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, despite finishing tied with China at 40 gold.

Intense struggle

The American and Chinese delegations maintained a close battle for first place in the medal table until the last day. Paris Games, finally achieved by the Americans thanks to the quality of the other medals.

USA The Asian team finished the Games with 40 golds, 44 silvers and 42 bronzes, while China, which even went ahead on this last day, presented a final balance of 40-27-24 and finished second for the second consecutive edition; thus, Beijing 2008 remains the only edition in which the Asian team overtook the country of the stars and stripes.

In London 2012, the United States dominated the medal table with 48 golds, nine more than China. In Rio 2016, the North American dominance was broader with 46 victories compared to 27 for Great Britain, and in Tokyo 2020 the difference was just one (39-38).

USA He won the partial medals in artistic gymnastics, athletics, swimming and basketball, as well as sharing the lead in football and golf. China beat all other countries in artistic swimming, badminton, BMX freestyle, diving, shooting, tennis, table tennis and weightlifting and shared the lead in rhythmic gymnastics.

Japan completed the podium with 20 golds, 12 silvers and 13 bronzes and preceded Australia (18-19-16) and the host France (16-26-22).

In number of medals USA also finished in first place, with 126 medals, ahead of China’s 91, Great Britain’s 65 and France’s 64.

Spain finished fifteenth in the medal table and in the number of podiums with five golds, four silvers and nine bronzes. Brazil accumulated numbers of 3-7-10, Cuba 2-1-6, Ecuador 1-2-2, Argentina 1-1-1, Chile 1-1-0, Dominican Republic 1-0-2, Guatemala 1-0-1, Mexico 0-3-2, Colombia 0-3-1, Panama 0-1-0, Puerto Rico 0-0-2, and Peru 0-0-1. In total, 91 delegations have won a medal.

The Colombian delegation finished in 66th place in the medal table with three silver medals (Angel Barajas, in gymnastics; Yeison Lopez and Mari Leivis Sanchez, in weightlifting), and a bronze medal (Tatiana Rentería, in struggle).

