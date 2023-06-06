Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Technology | Journalist lived on 1990s technology for a week – This is how it affected concentration and mood

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Technology | Journalist lived on 1990s technology for a week – This is how it affected concentration and mood

Journalist Jose Riikonen lived for a week on technology from 25 years ago. He wanted to find out if the mind calms down when the lunch company is Historia-lehti instead of the phone and the internet can only be accessed in the library. Working became difficult, but things settled down at the funeral.

On May Day, and I’ve gone back in time twenty-five years. It’s 1998.

I notice it when I dig out my phone in the morning to check Whatsapp, Facebook, e-mails, news – and the status of the previous night’s snooker final.

No application works. I can see the notifications, but I can’t react to them. Helkari.



