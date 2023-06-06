According to minister Fernando Haddad, this is the number of people with debts of up to R$ 100; action will take place with the “Desenrolla”

The government wants to remove 1.5 million Brazilians “immediately” from the list of defaulters based on “Desenrola”, a program that will be launched to facilitate the renegotiation of debts.

According to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadthe action seeks to prioritize people who owe up to R$ 100, at first, since the profile of Brazilians who can join the initiative extends to those with larger debts.

“The idea is to immediately withdraw from the SPC/Serasa”he said in an interview with journalists this Monday (June 5, 2023).

According to the minister, an MP (provisional measure) on “Development” was signed this Monday (June 5) and should be published by Tuesday (June 6). “The measure was taken today because I have to take measures from July,” added Haddad.

The program will meet debts registered until December 31, 2022 for “do not create a default movement”.

Up to 30 million defaulters

“Thirty million people is the maximum limit that the program can reach”declared Haddad. In general, “Desenrola” is aimed at those who earn up to 2 minimum wages and have a debt of up to R$ 5,000. Haddad said that the National Treasury’s FGO (Operations Guarantee Fund) will finance the initiative with up to R$ 10 billion. “We put it under the FGO umbrella”he emphasized.

The minister said that he consulted all public and private banks and showed optimism for the accession of creditors. “The program depends on the adhesion of debtors, but we understand that many creditors will participate”he declared.

LATE SCHEDULE

The expectation was that “Desenrola” would be released in February, but the schedule was delayed.