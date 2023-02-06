This came during the minister’s speech at the “Leap23” conference, which started in Riyadh today, Monday, and will continue until February 9.

According to today’s statement, the new investments include Microsoft’s $2.1 billion investment in a global ultra-wide cloud in Saudi Arabia, and $1.5 billion investment from Oracle to expand its business by establishing a number of new cloud regions in the Kingdom.

The minister stated that the new investments also include $400 million from Huawei in the cloud field, and the establishment of a cloud area for “Zoom” services in Saudi Arabia in partnership with Aramco, with investments amounting to $434 million, in addition to global and local investments of $4.5 billion in various fields. .

The minister said that Saudi Arabia is the largest technology market in the region with more than $42 billion, and this sector includes more than 340,000 people.

He added that the Leap23 conference, an annual gathering that hosts international technology experts, is expected to have more than 200,000 interested and technical attendees from all over the world.