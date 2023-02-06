Home page World

From: Markus Hofstetter

The earthquake in Turkey and Syria also has consequences for Italy. The Civil Protection Agency issued a tsunami warning.

Rome – After the earthquake in south-east Turkey and Syria, Italy’s civil protection issued a warning early Monday morning about possible tsunami waves that could reach the Italian coasts. “It is recommended to move away from the coastal areas, reach the higher ground and follow the instructions of the local authorities,” the agency said in a statement.

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Italian civil protection warns of real danger from tsunami

The message points to a real danger to people near the coast. Areas that are not very high or even lower than sea level are particularly affected. Even a wave just 0.5 meters high can cause dangerous flooding and strong currents. The danger was considered so serious that trains were stopped around 6.30 a.m. in the regions of Calabria and Puglia and on the island of Sicily.

Due to a tsunami warning after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, train services in Italy were stopped in some places. (symbolic photo) © Xavier Subias/imago

In the early morning, however, the all-clear came from the Italian civil protection. Shortly after 7 a.m., the authorities lifted the tsunami warning. Train services have also resumed.

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Italy offers its help

Meanwhile, the Italian civil defense has offered its help to the regions in Turkey and Syria affected by the earthquake. This was announced by the Italian government on Monday morning in Rome. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is constantly following the situation in the disaster area and expressing her sympathy to those affected, it said.

In south-eastern Turkey and north-eastern Syria, the earth shook on Monday morning with a magnitude of 7.4. Both countries reported hundreds of deaths and thousands injured by morning.