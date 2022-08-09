Global deliveries of Toyota bZ4X, the first electric SUV of the Japanese brand, do not take off at all. The fact is that they are still blocked, after the automaker filed the first recall due to a non-negligible technical problem. In Japan, the automobile safety authority had discovered that after sharp braking and muscular steering, the wheel fixing bolts would have been at risk of failurewith a considerable probability of losing them and causing serious accidents.

The global recall from Toyota was immediate, despite the fact that no incidents related to this issue had been recorded. In total, around 2,700 cars were involved globally, in most cases with interventions before delivery. However, according to Autocar reports, the first delivery period in June was passed without positive news; today Toyota is trying to solve the problem by entrusting buyers with courtesy cars, up to the total achievement of the safety requirements on the bZ4X SUVs. In the United States, Toyota is even offering a full refund to buyers who have been waiting for the cars.

The dates of the deliveries are therefore obscure, and the causes of the problem with the fixing of the wheels have yet to be put in writing. The investigation continues. The mystery remains as to the percentage of bZ4x that have this serious problem, but according to what a spokesman for the Japanese company told Reuters, “not all cars are involved“. However Subaru will also have to recall 2,600 units of the sister carSolterra, for the exact same problem.

It’s about a notable flaw for the two Japanese manufacturers, but in their partial defense it can be argued, given the data on car recalls in recent years, that they are not alone in marketing imperfect cars. The reduction of development times and, on the other hand, the greater ability to find defects are two important factors of this change of scenario that leads the cars to appear less reliable than one might expect.