Home page World

Of: Anna Lorenz

Split

The departure from the Salzburg Festival turned out to be tedious for ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel: The flight home in the cheap jet took longer than expected – Merkel took it easy.

Salzburg – Every year, the Salzburg Festival attracts opera lovers from all over the world to the Austrian metropolis. The former Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, also traveled this year to enjoy this year’s production of “Bluebeard’s Castle”. Going home, Merkel had to show strong nerves – because the airline had a few difficulties.

Even after her term of office: Merkel at the Salzburg Festival

Even during her tenure, Angela Merkel’s frequent appearances at major musical events, such as the Bayreuth Festival, indicated that the former chancellor had great sympathy for the top-class performances of pieces by the old masters. But even after her time as Federal Chancellor, Merkel enjoyed the performance of the one-act opera “Bluebeard’s Castle”, composed by Béla Bartók in 1911, in Salzburg last Saturday (6 August).

Angela Merkel at the Salzburg Festival: She then took the return flight on a low-cost airline. © IMAGO SKATA

After the Salzburg Festival 2022: Angela Merkel travels back to Berlin with a low-cost airline

The journey home on Sunday (07 August) turned out to be less than glamorous. The couple Merkel and Sauer had booked the flight back to Berlin with a low-cost airline, like the Austrian newspaper today reported. This had to contend with a considerable delay, and the departure for Germany was delayed by one hour. Noisy today Merkel, who was traveling with her bodyguards, reacted “quite relaxed”. “She apparently still takes the corona pandemic very seriously and wore an FFP2 mask the whole time,” said the newspaper’s reporter. Still down-to-earth on the plane, this is the impression travelers got from former Chancellor Merkel on Sunday. (askl)