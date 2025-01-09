Javier Tebas has spoken out in an extensive comment on the networks about the CSD’s decision to grant Barça precautionary measures for the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. In addition to showing his surprise and disagreement with a resolution that “seems to have the objective of dismantling the systems that operate in LaLiga”, the leader hints at Real Madrid’s involvement in the process.

“The president of the CSD seems to listen to a single voice, which does not represent Spanish professional football. And that voice, curiously, maintains a complicit silence in this case. Where is Real Madrid TV now?”, the president concludes the message in X, alluding to José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes and the club chaired by Florentino Pérez.

After the most cautious official statement from LaLiga, issued this past Wednesday after the precautionary measure against the Blaugrana footballers was made public, Tebas has spoken out more bluntly about a resolution issued with an “unusual speed that did not give rise to either LaLiga or to the RFEF.”

“Ignore previous decisions of both the CSD and the courts of justice,” the president of LaLiga continues by listing the alleged errors in the process, accusing the government body of having “a profound lack of knowledge about how prior visas and quasi-licenses are managed.” definitive.” “Are there no prior agreements in these institutions?” he adds.

The president of the CSD seems to listen to a single voice. And that voice, curiously, maintains a complicit silence. Where is Real Madrid TV now?”

Javier TebasPresident of LaLiga





Tebas not only focuses on “economic control” as one of the problems with the registrations of both players, but also focuses on the omission of “the articles of the RFEF regulations that prevented the granting of licenses to the players” , which “is the key to the issue” according to the man from Huesca.

The highest representative of LaLiga continues explaining that “the CSD contradicts what is stated in the reasons for the Sports Law, where the economic control of LaLiga is praised”, a system “admired worldwide” and “key to saving numerous historic clubs.” from ruin and achieve comprehensive competition on and off the field.” “The CSD questions this, once again showing a lack of knowledge of the effects of its decisions (which is not the first time),” he insists.