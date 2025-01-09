The consortium led by Ayesatogether with the Portuguese engineering firm GRIDhave been awarded the design contracts and environmental studies associated with the four new metro lines that will link the towns of Porto, Gondomar, Trofa, Maia and Matosinhos. These projects are part of the Metro Porto 3.0 expansion plan, and will support the growth of populations, improve public transport and mobility, alleviating traffic congestion and promoting sustainable urban development in Porto.

This milestone marks a decisive moment in the Porto metro expansion plan, which will add 40 kilometers and 38 new stations to the existing infrastructure. for the year 2030through an investment close to one billion euros. The expansion of this road network will revolutionize connectivity throughout the Porto metropolitan area, linking key regions and providing better public transport options for residents and visitors.

Experience

Previously, Ayesa supervised the construction management of the extension of the Porto Metro Yellow Lineinaugurated last June 28, or the design of the Ruby Linewhose construction is already underway. Their success stories in the implementation and development of these infrastructures spread throughout cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Riyadh, Lima, Bogotá, Santiago de Chile, Mumbai or Delhibacked by its ability to tackle globally renowned projects.

The prestigious ENR Global Sourcebook ranking places Ayesa in the 24th place among the 225 best engineering in the field of transportation worldwide. It consolidates itself among the 30 main players in the sector, reinforcing its reputation for excellence and leadership in the delivery of comprehensive transportation solutions in the world.