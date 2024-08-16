Chihuahua. – The coordinator of the PAN faction in the State Congress, Alfredo Chávez, criticized the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office for refusing to collaborate and even hindering the arrest of Javier Corral, former governor of Chihuahua accused of corruption and embezzlement.

This happened after the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua issued an arrest warrant, which the agents were unable to carry out due to the intervention of the head of the capital’s prosecutor’s office, Ulises Lara, and 60 police officers and bodyguards.

Chavez Madrid described the incident as unprecedented, saying that the refusal of the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office had hindered justice, allowing Corral to evade arrest.

“What is Javier Corral afraid of? Yesterday, more than 60 police officers protected him from being arrested, the prosecutor protected him,” said the leader of the PAN, questioning the privileged treatment that the former governor received.

The legislator stressed the importance of all citizens, including former governors, facing legal proceedings without exceptions.

“The Mexico City prosecutor’s office obstructed justice and allowed a suspected criminal to remain at large,” Chavez said, demanding that the rule of law be respected and that action be taken in accordance with the Constitution.

He also called on Javier Corral to appear before the competent authorities to respond to the accusations against him, and reiterated the importance of collaboration between both prosecutors’ offices to avoid obstruction of justice.