Teachers What is the bureaucracy that teachers spend time on? “As a project partner, we talk about it,” comments OAJ

Education Adviser Tiina Luomanen from the National Board of Education emphasizes that principals and directors of education and culture are responsible for interpreting the curriculum.

Teachers are even more exhausted and many are considering switching, HS reported on Tuesday.

The meaning of the teacher’s work had disappeared, the former class teacher said Herman Keränen. Now Keränen is a tram driver.

There are undeniable problems, admits the chief negotiator Petri Lindroos About the teachers’ trade union OAJ. Of the approximately 2,000 teachers who responded to the organization’s September survey, 60 percent said they were considering switching.

“Of particular concern is that, according to our survey, there were a large number of people at the beginning of their careers,” says Lindroos.

It also turned out that the exchange was especially considered by early childhood and primary school teachers.

Even if not everyone who is considering it changes the field, even thinking is a symptom of something, according to Lindroos.

Coronary pandemic and the move to telecommuting increased workload, but no problems have arisen in two years, Lindroos recalls.

“There is less clear reason for the reluctance to switch, exhaustion and more. That is the sum of many reasons. ”

He highlights three issues: workload, high workload, and wage levels.

Keränen also pointed out that his income has not decreased in practice due to the change of job.

The members of the OAJ strongly feel that the teaching profession has been eroded. Parents of children do not trust the professionalism of the teacher.

“Families make demands on how teaching should be tailored to suit their own child. In the past, it was trusted that the school knew yes. ”

There is simply no time for individualized teaching, especially as class sizes are increased and many municipalities no longer have their own classes or schools for those with special needs.

“There are talented people in the classes who need special support. So how do you tailor your teaching so that it takes everything into account? ”

“ “Keeping the workload in the package would be the key to coping.”

Time it also takes away from the basic job that the teacher has to act as a police officer, a social worker and a psychologist. This is due to the insufficient resources of other sectors.

Because the hours in the day are limited, the time spent is out of somewhere – often the surgery hits the base with children.

“And it gives me a sense of why I can do my job properly and in peace,” Lindroos says.

The former According to class teacher Herman Keränen, alongside real work, ie teaching, there has been a pretense of working. Projects, bureaucracy, and business-spoken talk about customers and productivity pulled the teacher out of the classroom.

There were meetings on the theme of the school year, and when a theme, such as sustainable development, was chosen, it had to be reported, even though teachers or students barely remembered what had been the theme of the previous year, he described.

Lindroos recognizes the change.

“As a project partner, it’s talked about,” he says.

“These requirements come from the Ministry of Education and Culture and the curricula of the National Board of Education.”

In addition, Lindroos emphasizes that, ultimately, the local employer must carefully assess what the available resources are sufficient for.

Not everything new can be branded bad, he predicts to add.

“But there is a lot that is not necessary for the basic task.”

But where has the “project partner” identified by the OAJ come from taking teachers’ time?

The principals of the schools and the directors of education and culture decide on these matters, the education councilor clarifies. Tiina Luomanen About the Board of Education.

He emphasizes that the curriculum is flexible.

“The curriculum should be interpreted in conjunction with principals and municipal education management to ensure that it is met but staff are not exhausted. It’s entirely possible, it’s about pedagogical leadership. ”

In the opinion of the National Board of Education, the themes described by Keränen in the HS interview are not mandatory either. Especially during Korona, things should be prioritized, Luomanen says.

“The curriculum says that one multidisciplinary learning entity must be in a year. It should not be glued extra. ”

A multidisciplinary learning entity means that the contents of several subjects are combined in teaching. This can be, for example, French and music.

If the school has decided on some kind of theme for the school year, in the opinion of the National Board of Education it does not necessarily need to be accompanied by heavy reporting.

“For example, sustainable development can be achieved in everyday life by instructing students to eat only as much as they eat. Moderation is important here, and not even a student can handle what the teacher is exhausting. ”

Luomanen is responsible for curriculum development. He says the National Board of Education is closely following the messages in the field.

“We have talked a lot during Korona about how important it is for teachers to maintain their faith in the future. We can’t afford to lose masters like Herman Keränen. ”