2002 marks the arrival of the first chapter of Splinter Cella game that had some sequels later and that were developed by Ubisoft inspired by the book series of Tom Clancy.

Although almost twenty years have passed, the first chapter is still remembered with joy by fans: recently, Reddit user borkh1 posted a short video on the famous forum that shows us how accurate the levels of graphic detail were. The video shows the protagonist inside a house and from the movements we can see how the light rays of the TV are very realistic.

Not only that, but also the curtains that divide the living room from the kitchen, have perfect physics, with these that move when they come in contact with the game character. In short, it is also for these small details that Splinter Cell is still appreciated by the community.

Splinter Cell Remake is currently in development, which was announced last year. For now there is no information on its release date.

