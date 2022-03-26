Yesterday, March 25, he passed away taylor hawkins, the drummer of the legendary rock band Foo Fighters. The fact was discovered in the middle of a tour, shortly before appearing at the Stereo Picnic festival in Bogotá, Colombia. The news was soon known and several icons of the genre have already spoken on their social networks.

Ozzy Osbourne, legendary former lead singer of Black Sabbath; the band Guns N’ Roses; Ringo Starr himself; British bassist Geezer. Chris Martin even dedicated a song to Taylor Hawkins during a live show.

Rock icons say goodbye to Taylor Hawkins

Ozzy Osbourne, one of the most important heavy metal artists in the industry, wrote an emotional message on his Twitter account in which he describes Taylor Hawkins as “A great person”.

“An excellent musician. My heart, love and condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side.” it is read in the tweet that it already has thousands of likes and comments.

“An excellent musician. My heart, love and condolences go out to his wife, his kids, his family,” Ozzy Osbourne wrote. Photo: Ozzy Osbourne/Twitter

In the same line is Ringo Starr, remembered for being part of The Beatles, the English rock band formed in Liverpool that shook the world. He also spoke on Twitter with the following message: “God bless Taylor peace and love for all his family and the band peace and love.”

Ringo Starr’s message to Taylor Hawkins. Photo: Ringo Starr/Twitter

Slash bassist Todd Kerns mourned the loss of his colleague and friend. “I am so sorry to hear of the passing of our friend Taylor Hawkins. Big love, brother Taylor. Thinking of your family and the guys in your band. Absolutely heartbreaking” were his words.

Rock icons bid farewell to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Photo: Todd Kerns/Twitter

Also, with the exception of the rock genre, Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, found out the news in full live show and therefore took the opportunity to dedicate the song “Everglow” between tears to both Taylor Hawkins and his group Foo Fighters.

American drummer and composer Mike Portnoy expressed his feelings through his official Twitter account. “In utter shock and disbelief at the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I’ve always had a lot of admiration for him. Incredible drummer and a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I am absolutely heartbroken… My deepest condolences to his bandmates and family.”

Mike Portnoy expressed how much he admired Taylor Hawkins. Photo: Mike Portnoy/Twitter

The North American band Black Pumas; Paul Stanleyco-founder of Kiss and Mike Portnoy, also penned moving messages to Taylor Hawkins and her inner circle.

Kiss co-founder Paul Stanley dedicated a message to Taylor Hawkins. Photo: Paul Stanley/Twitter

What did the band Foo Fighters say about the death of Taylor Hawkins?

The group originally from Seattle, Foo Fighters, issued a statement that they published on their social networks where they express feeling devastated by the loss of their friend and colleague. taylor hawkins. Likewise, she asked for privacy and respect for his family in these difficult times.

Foo Fighters publication. Photo:Foo Fighters/Instagram