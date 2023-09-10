Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The leadership of assistant coach Mohammed Al-Ajmani for the Gulf United team, in its opening match, in the first division league against its host Al-Arabi 0-3, which was held, at Shabab Al-Ahli Stadium in Al-Awir, strengthened the national training elements during the current season of “amateur” competitions, in light of the presence of 10 Citizen coaches, in the technical leadership of the clubs of Dibba, Al-Taawoun, Fujairah, City, Al-Dhafra, Al-Rams, Al-Jazira Al-Hamra, Al-Dhaid, Al-Hamriya, and Masfout.

Gulf United, newly promoted to the First League, after being crowned champions of the Second Division, at the end of last season 2022-2023, signed a contract with Welshman Neil Taylor, succeeding Englishman Steven Taylor, with the Welsh coach remaining in his position as assistant coach with his country’s U-21 national team. A year, during international breaks, while his assistant Al-Ajmani supervises Gulf United.

Neil Taylor is considered the youngest coach in the Premier League during the current season, at the age of 34, as he launched his coaching career as an assistant for his country’s U-21 national team, in conjunction with assuming the task of coaching Gulf United, benefiting from his experiences as a former international player in the ranks of the Wales national team, after playing 43 matches. International.

The professional career of the former Wales national team defender, which spanned 16 years, included playing for well-known clubs in the English Premier League, including Aston Villa, Swansea City, Middlesbrough, and Wrexham, in addition to representing Manchester City at the youth team level.

On the other hand, working in the technical staff of Gulf United is considered the “third stop” in the journey of national coach Mohammed Al-Ajmani, with the first division clubs, after he previously led Al-Dhaid, before moving on as assistant coach to “City” in the 2021-2022 season, arriving at his current station with Gulf United.

The experience at Gulf United brings together coach Mohammed Al-Ajmani, with his son Abdullah Al-Ajmani, 22 years old, and the current defender for Gulf United, in a scenario that was repeated in the previous training station with “City”, where the young Al-Ajmani played in the 2021-2022 season with “City”. In the first league under the leadership of his father, after he moved to the latter’s ranks coming from the under-21 team of Sharjah Club.