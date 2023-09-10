Elections ended in Russia on a single voting day

In all regions of Russia, elections ended on a single voting day; the last polling stations were closed in the westernmost region of the country – the Kaliningrad region. Information about election campaigns available on the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

As CEC Chairman Ella Pamfilova said, the Central Election Commission received 281 appeals that may contain information about violations, reports TASS. She clarified that of this number, 104 appeals concerned the organization of voting in Moscow.

According to the CEC data cited by TASS, in the elections for governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Mikhail Kotyukov gains 70.5 percent after processing 30 percent of the protocols. The head of the Amur region, Vasily Orlov, is in the lead with 83.43 percent of the votes after processing 70.49 percent of the protocols. His colleague from Primorye Oleg Kozhemyako is in the lead with 73.69 percent of the votes after processing 70.12 percent of the protocols.

The head of the Novosibirsk region, Andrei Travnikov, scores 76.13 percent after processing 31 percent of the protocols. The head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev, scores 81.8 percent after processing 33.66 percent of the protocols.

Acting Head of the Omsk Region Vitaly Khotsenko scores 75.58 percent after processing 18.52 percent of the protocols. The head of the Altai Territory, Viktor Tomenko, scores 76.72 percent after processing 55.5 percent of the protocols. The head of Kuzbass, Sergei Tsivilev, scores 87.27 percent after processing the first 2.41 percent of the protocols.

The final results of all elections will be released after the votes have been fully counted.

In 2023, election campaigns of various levels were held in 85 regions – the only exceptions were Kabardino-Balkaria, Mari El, St. Petersburg and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. In most regions, voting was carried out over three days – from September 8 to 10, and only in five – from one to two days. In addition, online voting was organized in 25 regions.

Russians elected 21 governors and 20 regional parliaments. In addition, by-elections of State Duma deputies were held in four regions. During the remaining campaigns, the composition of government bodies at the municipal level was determined.

Also in 2023, the first election campaigns took place in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, which returned to Russia a year earlier.