Wonder what Elon Musk will think about this.

We have another old-fashioned Nürburgring record for you. Of course it is one from Porsche. We are very happy with that. Nowadays we see that there is far too much emphasis on drag racing on the internet.

Everyone has a very short attention span these days, so a drag race is just doable for the ADD person in question. Porsche also does its best to keep the videos as short as possible.

Their latest record is a Porsche Taycan that smashes the lap record, for electric cars that is. That was in the name of, er, Porsche! At the time, a 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S drove a time of 7:33. That is of course very fast.

Porsche Taycan shatters record

Porsche smashes the record with another Taycan. We say pulverized because the new time is MUCH faster. Driver Lars Kern took only 7:07.55. And no, that was not a do-or-die lap where he took a lot of risks, as if he were Max Verstappen in Monaco (or Jeddah). No, he even completed several laps that were barely slower.

Of course, Porsche is wonderfully secretive about the car in question. They speak themselves of a 'pre-series Taycan', but not specifically about which model it concerns. There have been rumors for some time about a Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (in the line of the Cayenne Turbo GT, so to speak) and according to the same rumors the car would have more than 1,000 hp under the hood.

Taycan facelift coming

For reference, the 2022 lap time involved a Taycan Turbo S with the optional Tequipment Performance package with ultra-sticky semi-slicks. That car has 761 hp and can therefore hardly be called a wretched car. This new model will certainly have much more to offer.

You can see the first images in the photos and the video, but Porsche indicates the full 'Ring video in March to upload. Then, for convenience, we also assume that we will then receive more information about the car. The Tacyan has been around for a while, so in addition to the Turbo GT we expect a facelift in which all models will be freshened up.

Read more? These 11 EVs can charge the fastest!

This article Taycan pulverizes record of, er, Porsche, at Nürburgring first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Taycan #smashes #record #Porsche #Nürburgring