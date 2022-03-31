Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A taxi and a gray Sonic car collided on Allende and Morelos streets in the central neighborhood of Los Mochis, this morning.

There were no injuries in the accident. Traffic agents attended the mishap and the expert report revealed that a young man was driving the rental vehicle on Morelos from west to east, but upon reaching Allende, he did not stop and collided with the sedan that was manned by a woman.

The units were parked correctly because they were blocking the flow of road traffic.

The drivers involved in the incident reached an agreement to repair the material damage.