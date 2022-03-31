The Colombian Alejandro González said goodbye to competitive tennis, after losing to Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas with partials 6-1 6-2 in the Dove Men+Care South American Legiona Challenger-type tournament, which takes place at the Club Campestre de Pereira facilities and which delivers valid points for the ATP classification.

Once the match was over and visibly moved, González received a resounding applause from dozens of fans who accompanied him in this last game, but who recognized him for his long and important career as a professional.

He reached 70 in the world in 2014, participated in all four Grand Slams (Australia second round in 2015France second round in 2014 and that same year at Wimbledon and the United States.

He achieved several titles in Challenger-type tournaments in Salinas, Medellín, San Pablo and Córdoba. He was also part of the Colombian team in the Davis Cup several times.

A group of tennis friends led by Santiago Giraldo, Roberth Farah and Sebastián Cabal, among others; family and friends paid him a simple tribute and recognized his great sports career.

“Thank you all, I’m leaving happy, I’m starting a new stage in my life, I gave everything I could and the best of all is that it was definitely worth all the effort”, Gonzalez said.

Other results

In the early hours, the day postponed due to rain continued, and thus came the debut for the Pereiran Mateo Gómez, who despite the defeat against the Argentine Juan Bautista Torres, He fulfilled his goal of being present for the first time in an ATP Challenger, showing a good level and complicating the rival’s victory, especially in the second set.

Torres indicated that he was a tough opponent “it’s hard for me to play at height, in the second set Mateo began to loosen up and I didn’t feel comfortable, this made it a quite entertaining match and I’m happy to have won”.

In the bottom match, at the Santiago Giraldo Stadium, Facundo Bagnis made his debut against the Austrian Gerald Melzer, expecting a great match, Facundo being seeded 1 of the Tournament and both having an outstanding ranking.

This was the fifth meeting between both players, completing two wins for Gerald and three for Facundo, who advanced due to the Austrian’s retirement.

