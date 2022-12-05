Tax revenues of constituent entities of the Russian Federation in October this year decreased by almost 7% or 94.5 billion rubles compared to the same month in 2021, according to a study by the FinExpertiza audit and consulting network, which is available to Izvestia.

Last October, the figure amounted to 1.43 trillion rubles, for this – 1.33 trillion. The reduction in income occurred for the first time since the pandemic, namely since January 2021 (for 20 months).

According to statistics, in autumn, regional budget revenues from income tax decreased the most – by 40.2% or 228.5 billion and amounted to 340.2 billion rubles. This is primarily due to business losses amid falling external and domestic demand, FinExpertiza analysts noted.

The study notes that tax revenues fell the most in the Murmansk region (-66.7% or 13.3 billion), Krasnoyarsk Territory (-61.2%, 44.4 billion) and Khakassia (-56.7%, 2.5 billion).

At the same time, incomes increased in 39 regions, of which 15 regions outpaced inflation. The top three included Ingushetia (+528%, 2.1 billion), Sakhalin Region (+40.3%, 2.8 billion) and Penza Region (+39.4%, 2 billion).

The regions have reduced resources for organizing social assistance, which can lead to a decrease in investments in infrastructure and a reduction in payments to the population, Georgy Ostapkovich, director of the HSE Center for Market Research, believes. However, according to him, the budget of the social sphere can be reserved in advance at the expense of other revenues.

