Brazilian team beat South Korea by 4 to 1; also classified for the quarterfinals, France is the 2nd most quoted for the title

The Brazilian team advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar with a convincing 4-1 victory over the South Korea team this Monday (5.Dec.2022). The result at Estádio 974 consolidated the position of the team led by Tite as favorites to win the sixth championship in bookmakers.

Now, the Brazilian team will face Croatia on Friday (9.10) for a place in the semifinal of the Cup. In the last tournament, held in Russia, in 2018, the team was eliminated by the Belgium team by 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

After losing space among bettors with the defeat by 1-0 to Tunisia in the last game of group D, the French team returned to be the 2nd most highly rated to lift the trophy by beating the Polish team by 3-1 on Sunday ( 4.ten) and also qualify for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Les Bleus will face England, who advanced with a 3-0 victory over Senegal, also on Sunday.

Even with the 2-1 ranking over Australia on Saturday (3.10), the Argentina team fluctuated downwards and is now the 3rd most likely to be champion of the 2022 Cup, according to bookmakers.

The last classifieds will be decided this Tuesday (6.10) in the confrontation between the teams of Spain and Morocco, at 12h (Brasília time), and in the match between the teams of Portugal and Switzerland, at 16h.

Here are the matches already defined in the quarterfinals:

Croatia x Brazil (9.10 to 12h) 🇧🇷

Netherlands x Argentina (9.10 to 16h);

England v France (10.10 to 16h).

BETS

Now, the payment for each real bet on the team commanded by Tite is multiplied by 2.9, on average. The probability of a Brazilian victory is almost double that of the French team, which is multiplied by 5.7.

In the sports betting market online, the logic is as follows: the more favorite the selection is –according to the companies’ algorithm–, the smaller the prize for the bettor. With that, the probability that the event happens (the calls odds) fluctuates over the course of matches. The smaller the oddthe greater the chance of the result coming true.

O Power360 daily compiles the most quoted selections to win the World Cup in 5 betting sites: SportingBet🇧🇷 betanus🇧🇷 bet365🇧🇷 Betfair and betway🇧🇷

HISTORIC

The Brazilian men’s soccer team collects 5 World Cup titles. Currently, it is the only five-time champion country in the tournament.

1st championship (1958) – Headed by the stars Pelé and Garrincha, the Brazilian team reached the final against the host, Sweden; the victory by the score of 5×2 is the biggest defeat in a World Cup final;

Bichampionship (1962) – In the last match, against Czechoslovakia, Brazil won 3 x 1 with goals from Zito, Vavá and Amarildo;

Third championship (1970) – Music became known “Forward, Brazil” an exaltation also to the military dictatorship in force at the time;

Fourth championship (1994) – after 24 years without a victory, he beat Italy by 3 x 2 in the penalty shootout and secured his 4th title;

Five-time championship (2002) – in the final against Germany, the Brazilian team won the match 2-0, with two goals by Ronaldo.

CUP TABLE

O Power360 made a detailed table of the World Cup in Qatar. To have the PDF file for printing, click here (9 MB). If you prefer the PNG file, click here (group stage) and here (final phase).

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hope to have record of revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The selections qualify through previous elimination disputes. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) to define who is the coach and which players are “summoned” (in reality, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, athletes always attend the “summons”) .

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.