Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/12/2023 – 21:53

A team from the Federal Attorney General's Office (AGU) is in Maceió to discuss with representatives of state powers and institutions the remedial measures for society and the environment by the company Braskem, due to the sinking of the soil due to salt exploration. egg yolk. According to the AGU, in addition to the measures already adopted by the institutions involved, the Union will take the necessary measures to repair the damage caused to its property and will seek reimbursement for the amounts already spent in response to the tragedy.

This Tuesday (12), the meeting was with representatives from the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), the Public Ministry of the State of Alagoas (MPAL) and the Federal Public Defender's Office (DPU). At the meeting, the bodies presented a breakdown of the clauses of the agreements that have been signed with Braskem since 2019.

According to AGU, the objective at this first stage is to understand all the measures already adopted by the Public Power and collaborate with local institutions to expand socio-environmental and economic reparation for those affected. “We want to understand the agreements already signed and, based on this reality, collaborate so that there is effective and full compensation for the damages”, explained the deputy attorney general of the Union, Junior Fideles.

The AGU team also carried out a helicopter flight to reconnoitre the affected area. This Wednesday (13), scheduled meetings with the mayor of Maceió, João Henrique Caldas, and with representatives from the Public Defender's Office of Alagoas. On Thursday (14), the team should meet with the governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas.

The visit by the AGU team was agreed after a meeting between the Union's attorney general, Jorge Messias, and governor Paulo Dantas, last week.