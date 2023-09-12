Until this Monday (September 11), the governor met with around 180 mayors to discuss the privatization of the company

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), has advanced in discussions for the privatization of Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo). Until this Monday (September 11, 2023), it met with around 180 of the 357 mayors of municipalities served by the company.

To the Power360, Tarcísio’s team said that the government’s goal is to talk to everyone. The governor intends to present the project to the Semil (Secretariat of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics) and listen to the specific demands of each city and region of the State.

In August, the SP government launched an informative guide on company privatization. The idea is to inform the supposed benefits of the operation to the population of São Paulo. The material demonstrates how the privatization model can increase investments in the State, reduce tariffs and make the company a multinational platform in the sector.

In total, according to the government, 10 million people will benefit from the services by 2029 – 1 million new users in rural areas, consolidated irregular areas or in traditional communities. Here’s the complete guide (PDF – 2 MB).

Tarcísio’s management approved on July 31 the privatization of Sabesp in a “follow on”or subsequent offering – system in which a publicly traded company makes an additional offering of shares on the stock exchange.

According to the governor, the State of São Paulo will remain a minority shareholder in Sabesp, even with privatization. Tarcísio also said that the objective of the operation is to offer a “greater concentration of capital” to attract investment.