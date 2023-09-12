Billionaire Elon Musk fathered five children with two women in three years

From a new biography of billionaire Elon Musk, it became known that he and singer Grimes had another child. Almost nothing is known about him, except for his name, and a very strange one: his name is Techno Mechanicus. Musk now has ten children from three different mothers, five of them born in the last three years.

Musk and Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) met in 2018 over a common interest in the rationalist meme about Basilisk Roko is a hypothetical artificial intelligence that punishes people who could have contributed to its birth and for some reason did not do so. A couple of years later, they had their first child together – a boy with the fantastic name X Æ A-12 (read X-Ash-Hey-Twelve, or X-Ash-Archangel).

At the end of 2021, Musk and Grimes welcomed a daughter, Exa Dark Saidiriel. The singer used the services of a surrogate mother, so almost no one knew about pregnancy and childbirth. As in the case of Techno Mechanicus, the billionaire managed to hide the existence of his daughter from the public for the first months. The secret was revealed only in March of the following year: a Vanity Fair journalist, whom Grimes invited home, heard a child crying. After that she had to admit everything.

By that time, the singer had already broken up with Musk – and, most likely, because of infidelity. As it turned out, while she was waiting for the birth of her daughter, twins Strider and Azur were born, whom the billionaire conceived with Siobhan Zilis, director of special projects at his company Neuralink, who had previously worked at Tesla and OpenAi. Zilis assured friends and colleagues that she did not have a romantic relationship with the billionaire, that he only acted as a sperm donor. However, it is clear from court documents shouldthat in 2022 Musk lived in her house in Texas.

Apparently, the billionaire tried to hide the twins not only from the public, but also from Grimes. In the end, this resulted in public drama: the singer wrote to him on X (Twitter). In a tweet, she complained that Siobhan Zilis had blocked her and asked to be allowed to see her son.

It is not clear from her words which son she is talking about.

Tell Siobhan to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or answer my lawyer. Until this moment, I haven’t even seen children in photos, and the situation is destroying my family Grimesfrom deleted tweet

The tweet was almost immediately deleted, but it managed to spread across news sites.

In the end, Grimes had to explain herself. She stated that she spoke with Siobhan Zilis and resolved the conflict. Now she doesn’t hold a grudge against her and wants to “raise children together.”

Elon Musk and Grimes Photo: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Musk’s mistresses were the wives of Depp and the founder of Google

Grimes and Musk’s son, born in 2020, is not the billionaire’s first child. Even before meeting the singer, he had five children, who were born while he was married to writer Justine Wilson. Musk and Wilson had twins in 2004, and triplets in 2006. All five were conceived through in vitro fertilization.

The marriage to Wilson lasted until 2008. British actress Talulah Riley became Musk’s second and, oddly enough, third wife: they got married in 2010, divorced two years later, then got married again and divorced again in 2015, this time completely. They have no children together.

Musk’s next crush was Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. It is believed that they dated for several months in 2017, although Depp suspects that their romance lasted much longer.

See also Putin meets the new government body that will watch over the Army During the trial, Depp said that Heard began cheating on him with Musk just a month after the wedding – that is, back in March 2015

Another affair of Musk destroyed the family of his old friend, one of the founders of Google, Sergey Brin. How asserts The Wall Street Journal, in 2021, he discovered that his wife was sleeping with Musk. According to the publication, this is why they soon separated and then divorced. If this is really the case, then in 2021 Musk, in addition to Grimes and Zilis, also had a mistress, and they all did not know about each other.

Now Musk, judging by tabloid reports, is dating Australian actress Natasha Bassett.

Google founder Sergey Brin and his wife Photo: Peter Barreras / Invision / AP

What do strange baby names mean? Mask

The name of the first son of Musk and Grimes, whose name is X Æ A-12, has a detailed explanation. X stands for unknown variable, Æ is the Elvish spelling of the acronym AI (“artificial intelligence or love”), and the A-12 is an American high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft.

As for their daughter Exa Dark Saidiriel, the name Exa alludes to the unit of measurement exaflops – a quintillion floating point calculations per second, Dark is darkness in English, associated with the unknown and dark matter, and Saidiriel is the Elvish spelling of the word sidereal, associated with sidereal time.

Why Musk and Grimes named their third child Techno Mechanicus is still only speculation. Fans of the board game Warhammer 40000 considerthat the billionaire was inspired by her canon. There actually are creatures called mechanicus.

Once upon a time, the mechanicus were people, but then they devoted themselves to serving a cult, the highest value of which is knowledge. This would be quite in the spirit of Musk See also Hatta Center distributes gifts to students at the beginning of the school year

The names of the twins that Musk employee Siobhan Zilis gave birth to have only recently become known – they are mentioned in the biographical book of Walter Isaacson, which is being published this week. One of them is called Azur (“azure” in English), and the other is Strider – this name was used by Aragorn from Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” (in Russian translations – Kolobrod or Strider).

Musk, his second and third wife Talulah Riley and older children Photo: Mark Lennihan/AP

Elon Musk believes his fertility will save the world

So far, Musk is not the largest billionaire in the United States. He is surpassed by entrepreneur Frank Vandersloot, who has 14 children, and the owner of a large oil company, Farris Wilkes, who has 11 children. However, both of them are distinguished by their religiosity and ultra-conservative views. Musk’s case is clearly different.

In this sense, the owner of SpaceX and Tesla is more reminiscent of the American comedian, actor and TV presenter Nick Cannon. He also has ten children from six women, five of them born in 2022. The names of his offspring are also impressive. Specifically, Cannon has sons Beautiful Blimp, Golden Saigon, Risen Messiah and Legendary Love, and his daughters are named Mighty Queen and Onyx Ice.

In an interview with Walter Isaacson, Musk explained that human intelligence is falling because people are having too few children. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is growing exponentially—it’s Moore’s Law on steroids, he says. The end result will be that machines will surpass humans in intelligence.

Musk believes that this cannot be allowed, something needs to be done. Namely, making children

In 2022, when rumors about his next child leaked to the press, he stated that this was his feasible contribution to the fight against low birth rates. “The falling birth rate is the greatest danger that threatens civilization,” he explained. “Mark my words, this is unfortunately true.”