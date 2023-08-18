The 62-year-old’s body was in a state of decomposition

It is a mystery for now about the death of a 62-year-old woman a Tarentum. The discovery of his lifeless body dates back to the past few hours in an apartment in via Orsini in the Tamburi district.

The causes of the are not yet ascertained death. The woman was sitting on the toilet, she had injuries and her body was in a state of decomposition.

The death could date back to about ten days ago. There Police, who intervened on the spot, is examining all the hypotheses. It seems that the 62-year-old had no relatives. The alarm would have been given by neighbors.

