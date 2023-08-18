Taxes | The government plans to tax OP’s bonuses that benefit two million Finns

OP has attracted customers with tax-free bonuses to centralize banking and insurance services under the same company. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority considers the tax treatment of bonuses to distort competition.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) the government plans to tax the bonuses distributed by OP to its customers.

The goal of reforming the taxation practices of bonuses in the financial sector is included in the recent government program. The reform is expected to have a positive impact of 30 million euros on state tax revenues.

The reform concerns OP’s tax-free bonuses distributed to its customers, which the Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency (KKV) perceives as tax support that distorts competition. KKV has dealt with the matter several times and most recently submitted an initiative to the Ministry of Finance in 2021 to change the tax treatment of bonuses in the banking and insurance industry to a competition-neutral one.

If implemented, the law could lead to major changes in OP’s bonus system. Today, around two million Finns receive tax-free bonuses.

OP grants its owner-customers a 0.25 percent bonus on the total amount of banking, wealth management and insurance transactions. Bonuses can be used, for example, for bank service fees and insurance premiums. This year, OP has distributed additional bonuses, with which the owner-customers have received 30 percent more bonuses than before.

If the total sum of the customer’s mortgage, savings and monthly insurance premiums is 100,000 euros, then in 2023 the bonuses will accumulate to a total of 325 euros, which the customer can use for OP’s service or insurance premiums.

OP has a 40 percent market share of the mortgage portfolio and more than 2 million owner-customers. During the 2022 financial year, owner-customers accumulated bonuses of 215 million euros. Of the bonuses, 114 million euros were used for premiums for non-life insurance products and 101 million euros for wealth management services.

Until 2011, bonuses could be withdrawn in cash. However, the Tax Administration changed its interpretation of the tax treatment of bonuses and stated that bonuses in the financial sector are taxable capital income if they are paid in cash. As a result of the alignment, OP changed its practice to the current model in order to maintain the tax exemption of bonuses.

Bonuses tax exemption has been brought up several times over the years. In 2015, the insurance company If, which is part of the Sampo Group, asked KKV to investigate whether the OP Group was guilty of abusing its dominant market position by allowing bonuses from its banking transactions to be used to pay the insurance bill.

After an investigation that lasted more than three years, KKV said that it found no evidence that the bonus program would significantly limit competition in the non-life insurance market to the detriment of consumers.

However, KKV stated that the tax treatment of bonuses favors OP at the expense of competitors. One solution was to return to the pre-2011 model, when bonuses could also be withdrawn in cash. In this case, the bonuses would be taxed as capital gains.

In March 2021 KKV made an initiative to the Ministry of Finance to change the tax treatment of bonuses in the banking and insurance industry to a competition-neutral one. KKV says in the initiative that the estimated tax subsidy of 100 million euros is significant and that it favors OP Financial Group at the expense of other companies operating in the market.

According to KKV, the bonus system also makes it more difficult for consumers to compare the prices of banking and insurance products.

According to KKV, the tax support is due to the incorrect interpretation of the Tax Administration’s instructions on tax treatment. According to the guidelines, bonuses are basically taxable income, but the exception is refunds that go to cover the service fees of the same company group.

“There is some kind of misunderstanding in the concept of service charge,” says KKV’s research director Tuulia Hakola-Uusitalo.

“The insurance fee is not a service fee but a fee for the service.”

According to Hakola-Uusitalo, the service fee is an ancillary fee related to the service, such as a fee for booking an appointment with a doctor, and not a fee for the service itself.

“In this case, however, its interpretation has expanded. It has now been possible to use this bonus discount to compensate for the payment for the service, which is a cost in a completely different price category than service fees in general.”

According to Hakola-Uusitalo, a non-neutral situation arises from the fact that only one operator has a group structure that enables the use of the tax exemption.

Ministry of Finance however, in the memorandum submitted to the government negotiations in May of this year, it is stated that, according to the opinion of the Tax Department of the Ministry of Finance, the instructions of the Tax Administration are valid and correspond to the most recent decision of the Central Tax Board on the matter from 2011.

In its decision, the Central Tax Board considered that in a situation where the bank defined and selected the uses of the bonuses and their use was not determined based on the customer’s right to choose, the bonuses had to be considered a normal discount granted by the company to its customer, which did not result in a taxable benefit.

According to the tax department, the legislation and taxation practice underlying taxation are the same for all operators, in which case there is no tax support in taxation that benefits one operator.

“The competition law challenges raised by KKV are rather due to the fact that there is only one player in the market that offers insurance in addition to banking services,” the Ministry of Finance’s memo also states.

The answer, however, states that taxation would be “possible to influence the competitive disadvantages highlighted by KKV, if it is desired and decided to do so”.

According to the answer, this would require the clarification, evaluation and precise definition of many issues in order to make the regulation clear, understandable and predictable.

The tax department estimates that if the tax treatment were changed, the tax effects of the measure would depend on how bonuses would be taxed in the future and how the Bonus Program would be modified as a result of the change.

If the Bonus Program were changed so that it would still generate taxable income, the tax collection would not increase either. Taxes would only accrue if the bonus programs were used in the current way, even after the change in tax treatment.

OP Financial Group director responsible for banking personal customers Aki Gynther comment on the matter to HS by e-mail.

“We currently know what is included in the government program. We always develop our operations along with changes in the operating environment and will continue to offer similar benefits to owner-customers, for example in the form of discounts,” Gynther writes.

The Ministry of Finance says that the taxation of bonuses in the financial sector and the initiative of KKV will be processed and evaluated in more detail when the project entered into the government program starts.

It will not yet be included in the government’s presentation to be given in the fall. The schedule for tax matters of the government program is to be outlined in the economic policy ministerial committee in early autumn.