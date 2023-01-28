The still wife of Christian Domínguez, Tania Ríos, denied having officially separated from the cumbiambero and said that she did not know anything about the divorce announcement.

Lies in sight? christian dominguez left more than one surprised to say that, after 20 years of waiting, his divorce with Tania Rios finally has an official date. However, a report issued by Magaly Medina revealed that the statements of the driver of “América hoy” would be false, since the former dancer came out to deny everything said by the cumbiambero and clarified that she has not signed any document related to the marriage she had with the.

A reporter from “Urraca” contacted the singer’s still wife and she caused astonishment by clarifying that the only role she saw related to the civil union they had was in 2005 and, since then, she has not been notified of anything about it. the topic. Likewise, according to a source from the Municipality of Breña, no official separation has been issued in the office of said district.