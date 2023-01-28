HS Interview | NATO is a heavily armed military alliance and not a swimming club, says British ambassador on NATO delay

Britain would like to see Finland become a member of NATO as soon as possible, says ambassador Theresa Bubbear. It is a strong hope that the ratification would be heard by the Vilnius Summit in July or in Vilnius.

The British ambassador to Finland, Theresa Bubbear, reminds us that in connection with previous NATO expansions, the process could have taken years. The waiting time in Finland and Sweden is therefore still relatively short.

Elina Kervinen HS

2:00 am | Updated 6:29 am

As an assignment was to give a nine-minute speech in Finnish.

It was July 2021, and the British ambassador to Finland Theresa Bubbear participated in a language test before the start of his assignment in Helsinki.

The title of the assignment was the question: should Finland join NATO?