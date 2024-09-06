Friday, September 6, 2024
September 6, 2024
in World Europe
Tampere | Aamulehti: A student hit another with a chair during a lesson – the 12-year-old was hospitalized
According to Aamulehti’s information, it would have been about throwing erasers that started in art class.

Tesoma a serious violent situation occurred at the school in Tampere on Friday, says Morning paper. According to the newspaper, a 12-year-old girl had to be hospitalized after the situation.

According to Aamulehti’s information, it would have been a matter of throwing erasers that started in art class, which ended when a student started hitting another student in the upper body with a chair.

The newspaper has seen a video of the incident, as well as a message sent by the class supervisor to the pupils’ guardians, according to which “harm has occurred between two pupils” and “both pupils’ school day has been interrupted and their guardians have been contacted”.

According to the message, the matter will be resolved between the school staff and the multiprofessional team.

