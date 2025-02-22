02/22/2025



Updated at 15: 31h.





Raque Ozar is the feminist militant who facilitated ABC his conversations with the journalist Sergio Gregori and with his partner who caused the Monedero case. This Saturday has uploaded an open letter to his profile of the social network X in which he explains why he did.

“Hello, Juan Carlos,” starts, then praise “intellectual contribution to politics in general and the left especially.” Oyar, who sympathized with Podemos in the past, wants to convey to the founder of Podemos his “sincere remorse for what I have done to you”, but specifies that he does not regret it.

Says ignoring how much there is true in the “accusations towards you” and that, in fact, some will be “exaggerations and victimism,” but Some will be “true” “Maybe really serious.” The activist maintains, who is faced with the official feminism of Podemos, who has even been able to commit “something serious against a woman, and being unequivocally phenimistic, I apologize for this.”

He argues that “Even the guilty are entitled to a process that respects their human rights”but try to explain his reasons: “put an end to inquisitorial terrorism that we can have been carrying out in the name of feminism.” He ends up with the key: “I wish you the same as I asked for Íñigo Errejón: Justice.”









This militant censored that Errejón ended through the strategy of the anonymous complaints that were disseminated in Cristina’s networks, and that we can – who had the spokesman to add by a traitor – would shut up in relation to Monedero, which was, if It fits, more patent.

For this reason, he gave ABC the audio in which the founder of Canal Red, the television of Pablo Iglesias, spoke of two cases of alleged harassment and/or sexual assault that had occurred to two women very close to him, which ABC located But he did not identify. The audio publication in this newspaper last Wednesday caused both Podemos and the Complutense University to recognize their drawers complaints against Juan Carlos Monedero.