This week was full of havoc and joy in the fandom of PlayStationwell first we have the launch of Astro Bot, game that has been received positively by the specialized press and also by users who have bought both copies and the Dualsense controller. On the other hand, the closure of online servers of Concorddevelopment by Firewalk Studios which had one of the worst receptions of any studio Sony in years, and that is due to low sales.

The cut-off date was set for the September 6thso since that announcement, many people who bought it got to work to get the platinum by any means necessary, with somewhat questionable strategies such as jumping into the voids to quickly finish the games. Some succeeded and others did not, we speak in the past tense, since at this time it is no longer possible to access the video game.

Even the Twitter official has released a statement, confirming that there is no way to log in.

Concord servers are now offline. Thank you again to all the Freegunners who have joined us in the Concord galaxy. pic.twitter.com/o1dTywrqUx — Concord (@PlayConcord) September 6, 2024

It was a PvP video game inspired by titles like Overwatchbrought together teams of five people to face off in intense battles. However, from its first trailer, the game failed to capture the public’s interest. The reception was particularly negative, mainly due to the character design, which led to criticism and a lack of enthusiasm. This severely affected its launch, leading to its servers being shut down just 11 days after its release.

One of the most annoying factors for players was the price, which was launched at $40, while its main competitors offered similar experiences under a free-to-play business model. This economic decision, coupled with general dissatisfaction with the game’s design, proved fatal for its future.

Concord was available in PS5 and PCIt is not known what strategy they will take from now on.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: At least those who bought the digital version will get a refund. It’s ironic that the physical version is now a collector’s item that will surely go up in price quickly.