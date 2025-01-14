01/14/2025



Updated at 11:56 a.m.





One of the images from this Tuesday today Sevilla FC It has been located in the sports city. There, at the beginning of the training, the president of the entity could be seen talking on the grass, José María del Nido Carrascoand the first team coach, Garcia Pimienta.

He chatted for a few minutes before the footballers’ work on the field began. Dialogue in the middle of the transfer market, a window that, until now, has meant the incorporation of Rubén Vargas. The Swiss winger arrived in the capital of Seville last week and had the opportunity to make his debut for Sevilla during the match against Valencia on Saturday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

The arrival of Vargas was made official and the official announcement of the end of the stage in Nervión de Montiel and Barco is also expected. With just over two weeks left in the winter transfer market, Sevilla’s attention remains focused on the possible arrival of a forward player. Juninho’s option became impossible as the forward finally signed with Flamengo.

While waiting for news related to the transfer market, the Sevilla squad is preparing the start of the second round of the championship. The away game against Girona is scheduled for next Saturday (2:00 p.m.).