The beginning of the Premier League left a painful image in the match between Nottingham Forest and the Colombian’s Bournemouth Luis Sinisterra. The Brazilian Danilo He fractured his ankle and his feelings are not very good.

According to the criteria of

It was the 6th minute of the first half when the Brazilian footballer jumped to connect with the ball, but unfortunately he was unable to land on his left foot properly and twisted his ankle to one side.

Automatically, the central referee Michael Oliver He asked Forest doctors to come onto the pitch to treat the player, and emergency services also treated Danilo who was left motionless on the pitch.

Players from both teams held their heads in anticipation of the terrifying injury. The fans’ faces showed concern as the entire stadium fell silent and watched attentively as the South American was assisted.

After several minutes being treated on the pitch, several of them covered by a red tent to avoid more sensitive images, Danilo He was taken off the pitch on a stretcher amidst applause from the stadium.

In his place, in the 15th minute of the first half, Ryan Yates came on, occupying the first line of Nottingham Forest midfielders who partially won by the minimum difference against Bournemouth, with a goal from Chris Wood.

There is still no official medical report from the Nottingham Forest, But due to the severity of the images, it is estimated that this is the end of the season for Danilo, who will not be on the field for a long period of play.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS