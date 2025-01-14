The PP will give its support to the pension reform that makes it possible to make 100% of the pension and work compatible and will support the decree that revalues ​​12 million pensions this year with an increase of 2.8% for contributory benefits, 6% for minimum benefits and 9% for non-contributory benefits. Although the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has advanced that he does not share “how” the reform was done, he does share its “content” and “substance” because it is “an agreement between employers and unions.” For Feijóo, who spoke at a breakfast organized by Nueva Economía Fórum, this “endorsement is enough” for the PP to vote in favor of the royal decree law that will be debated in the Lower House on Next Wednesday, January 22.

The latest changes in pensions, which came to fruition after almost a year of negotiations, look for pension savings at a time of extreme economic weakness of the system. And for this there are reformulations in partial retirement and changes in the active retirement modality. The agreement was accompanied by a new procedure to establish the coefficients to advance retirement without cuts in painful or dangerous professions; and a system of collaboration with mutuals that tries to stop the escalation of absenteeism but continues to reserve the casualties for public health.

These are the main innovations that were agreed upon in the social dialogue and that the popular people will support:

Partial retirement

The option to advance retirement is extended from two to three years with respect to the ordinary retirement age that corresponds depending on the contribution career, with limits on the reduction in working hours, which in the first year will be between 20% and a maximum 33% for those who anticipate access to retirement for more than two years. The reform will allow concentrate this shortened dayafter an agreement with the company, and the conditions of the relieving worker are improved (in cases of partial retirement with a relief contract) who will have to have a permanent and complete contract. The changes in this case are accompanied by the extension until 2029 of the current regulation of early partial retirement for workers in the manufacturing industry, with more advantageous conditions than for the rest of the sectors.









Active withdrawal

It is another of the formulas to progressively access retirement, a modality that allowed employees and self-employed workers to continue working once retired and collect 50% of the pension at the same time (100% in the case of self-employed workers with paid workers). his position). Now the requirement to have a complete contribution career is eliminatedta, that is, having generated the right to collect 100% of the regulatory base, which facilitates access for women, with shorter contribution periods. In addition, there is a one-year wait to be able to access this active retirement from the moment the worker retires and, from that first year, they will collect 45% of the pension in the first year; 55%, the second year; 65% in three years; 80% in four years and 100% in five years. For self-employed workers with employees, however, the charge for this compatibility will be cut from 100% to 75% in the first year it is received, but will increase annually by 5 points up to 100%.

Extend working life

A novelty that the changes include is that the incentives for delayed retirement and active retirement may be made compatible. In the case of delayed retirement, the possibility of receiving a new additional incentive for every six months of delay starting in the second year, without having to work a full year to be able to receive said incentive, which becomes 2% if it is exercised after six months and remains at 4% if it works for a whole additional year, as happens today. The possibility of mixed collection is also maintained, that is, one part in an increase of the pension and another in payment of a lump sum amount.

Dire activities

There will be improvements and also certainty in retirement for painful, toxic or risky professions. The new rule prevents these groups from having to request and negotiate with Social Security, as is the case until now, coefficients that would allow them to advance their retirement without penalizing their pensions, unlike ordinary early retirements in which if the advance pension. There will be a new procedure for the recognition of reducing coefficientsin addition to certain objective indicators, which will be complemented with other additional ones and epidemiological reports.

Fixed-discontinuous

The decree with the reform that will be validated in Congress also includes contribution improvements for workers with a fixed-discontinuous contract. will be recovered multiplier coefficient of 1.5 for this group and it is established that permanent permanent employees with part-time contracts also benefit from the general rule of partiality, which means that each day of registration in Social Security represents a full day of contributions.

Absenteeism from work

Last July, the Government and social agents also gave their approval to a collaboration agreement with the autonomous communities that will involve more participation by mutual insurance companies to stop the escalation of spending on sick leave, which removes the possibility of these collaborating entities of Social Security can register. The collaboration is limited to the traumatological processesthe most frequent and longest lasting. Now a roadmap is established that throughout the process will be monitored by public health doctors, to whom the registration and discharge processes of workers continue to be reserved, and which will have as a condition that the patient gives their consent for the mutual supervise your case.